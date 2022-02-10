Stopped cold: Chicago Northside College thwarts Winnetka North Shore Country Day's quest 46-28

Chicago Northside College trucked Winnetka North Shore Country Day on the road to a 46-28 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on February 4, Winnetka North Shore Country Day faced off against Chicago Morgan Park Academy and Chicago Northside College took on Chicago Morgan Park on January 27 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School. For a full recap, click here.
