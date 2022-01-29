Stopped cold: Chatham Glenwood thwarts Decatur Eisenhower's quest 39-25

Chatham Glenwood grabbed a 39-25 victory at the expense of Decatur Eisenhower on January 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
