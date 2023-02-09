Staunton left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Virden North Mac from start to finish for a 65-41 victory on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Staunton and Virden North Mac played in a 50-18 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

