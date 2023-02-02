It was a tough night for Gillespie which was overmatched by Staunton in this 55-25 verdict.

In recent action on January 23, Staunton faced off against Waverly South County . Click here for a recap. Gillespie took on Hillsboro on January 26 at Hillsboro High School. For results, click here.

