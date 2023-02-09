Stanford Olympia notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Athens 45-33 on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Stanford Olympia darted in front of Athens 6-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans registered an 18-8 advantage at half over the Warriors.

Stanford Olympia pulled to a 32-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 17-13 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Spartans prevailed.

In recent action on February 4, Athens faced off against Virden North Mac . For results, click here. Stanford Olympia took on Minonk Fieldcrest on January 30 at Stanford Olympia High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.