Stanford Olympia controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-37 win against Mason City Illini Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 6.

In recent action on January 30, Stanford Olympia faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest . For a full recap, click here. Mason City Illini Central took on Riverton on January 30 at Riverton High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.