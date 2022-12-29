Stanford Olympia earns solid win over El Paso-Gridley 57-41

Stanford Olympia notched a win on the victory belt after defeating El Paso-Gridley 57-41 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.

Stanford Olympia drew first blood by forging a 15-11 margin over El Paso-Gridley after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a tight 28-22 gap over the Titans at the half.

Stanford Olympia jumped to a 42-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Titans 15-13 in the last stanza.

