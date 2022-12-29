 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanford Olympia earns solid win over El Paso-Gridley 57-41

Stanford Olympia notched a win on the victory belt after defeating El Paso-Gridley 57-41 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.

Stanford Olympia drew first blood by forging a 15-11 margin over El Paso-Gridley after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a tight 28-22 gap over the Titans at the half.

Stanford Olympia jumped to a 42-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Titans 15-13 in the last stanza.

In recent action on December 15, Stanford Olympia faced off against Pleasant Plains and El Paso-Gridley took on Clinton on December 19 at El Paso-Gridley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

