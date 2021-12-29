St. Joseph-Ogden's rally caps fit just right in beating El Paso-Gridley 49-29

St. Joseph-Ogden fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 49-29 win over El Paso-Gridley for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.

The Titans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Spartans 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.

El Paso-Gridley came from behind to grab the advantage 17-14 at halftime over St. Joseph-Ogden.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-21 lead over El Paso-Gridley.

