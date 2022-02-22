St. Joseph-Ogden's convoy passes Fairbury Prairie Central 58-48

St. Joseph-Ogden charged Fairbury Prairie Central and collected a 58-48 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 22.
The Spartans moved in front of the Hawks 58-48 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on February 14, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Clifton Central and Fairbury Prairie Central took on El Paso-Gridley on February 10 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.