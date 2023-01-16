St. Joseph-Ogden's convoy passes Champaign St. Thomas More 58-41

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but St. Joseph-Ogden still prevailed 58-41 against Champaign St. Thomas More in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 16.

St. Joseph-Ogden jumped in front of Champaign St. Thomas More 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened a close 30-20 gap over the Sabers at the intermission.

St. Joseph-Ogden charged to a 50-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sabers closed the lead with a 10-8 margin in the fourth quarter.

