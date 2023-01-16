 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden's convoy passes Champaign St. Thomas More 58-41

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but St. Joseph-Ogden still prevailed 58-41 against Champaign St. Thomas More in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 16.

St. Joseph-Ogden jumped in front of Champaign St. Thomas More 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened a close 30-20 gap over the Sabers at the intermission.

St. Joseph-Ogden charged to a 50-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sabers closed the lead with a 10-8 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 9, St Joseph-Ogden faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Tolono Unity on January 9 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

