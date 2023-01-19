St. Joseph-Ogden tacks win on Monticello 52-23

St. Joseph-Ogden showed no mercy to Monticello, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 52-23 victory on January 19 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 9, Monticello faced off against Danville and St Joseph-Ogden took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on January 12 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For a full recap, click here.
