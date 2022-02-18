 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Joseph-Ogden sets a fast pace to trip Kankakee Bishop McNamara 51-17

St. Joseph-Ogden took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Kankakee Bishop McNamara 51-17 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on February 7 , St Joseph-Ogden squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Spartans a 33-7 lead over the Fightin' Irish.

