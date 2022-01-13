St. Joseph-Ogden rolls like thunder over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 46-26

St. Joseph-Ogden didn't tinker around with Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central. A 46-26 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.
In recent action on January 8, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and St Joseph-Ogden took on Pontiac Township on January 6 at Pontiac Township High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.