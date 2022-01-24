St. Joseph-Ogden pushes over Stanford Olympia 50-40

St. Joseph-Ogden handed Stanford Olympia a tough 50-40 loss in Illinois girls basketball action on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Stanford Olympia faced off against Rantoul Township and St Joseph-Ogden took on Mattoon on January 15 at Mattoon High School. For more, click here.
