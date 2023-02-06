St. Joseph-Ogden grabbed a 39-23 victory at the expense of Paxton-Buckley-Loda on February 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared off with February 7, 2022 at St Joseph-Ogden High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Maroa-Forsyth . For results, click here. St Joseph-Ogden took on Rantoul on January 30 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.