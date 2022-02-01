Springfield tenderizes Decatur MacArthur 57-24

Springfield showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Decatur MacArthur 57-24 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 26, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Zion and Springfield took on Quincy on January 25 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.
