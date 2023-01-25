 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Southeast outlasts Springfield Lanphier in topsy-turvy battle 41-23

  • 0

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Springfield Southeast prevailed over Springfield Lanphier 41-23 on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Springfield Southeast and Springfield Lanphier faced off on February 15, 2022 at Springfield Southeast High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Springfield Southeast faced off against Normal University and Springfield Lanphier took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 21 at Springfield Lanphier High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News