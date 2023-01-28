Springfield Southeast narrowly edges Springfield in tight triumph 41-36

Springfield Southeast didn't flinch, finally repelling Springfield 41-36 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 28.
Last season, Springfield and Springfield Southeast faced off on January 20, 2022 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Springfield Southeast took on Normal University on January 13 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
