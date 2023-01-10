Springfield Southeast chalks up convincing victory over Decatur Eisenhower 72-47

Springfield Southeast flexed its muscle and floored Decatur Eisenhower 72-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 10.
In recent action on January 6, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur MacArthur on December 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.