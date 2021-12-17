 Skip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turns out the lights on Decatur Eisenhower 65-14

Decatur Eisenhower had no answers as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 65-14 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 10, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Springfield Southeast on December 11 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

