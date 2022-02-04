Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tops Chatham Glenwood 48-37

Riding a wave of production, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dunked Chatham Glenwood 48-37 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 4.
The first quarter gave the Cyclones a 12-8 lead over the Titans.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened a thin 26-19 gap over Chatham Glenwood at halftime.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted over Chatham Glenwood when the fourth quarter began 37-30.
