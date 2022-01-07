Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin survives competitive clash with Decatur MacArthur 53-52

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin passed in a 53-52 victory at Decatur MacArthur's expense on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for Decatur MacArthur, who began with a 49-47 edge over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the end of the first quarter.
The Cyclones got the better of the final-quarter scoring 6-3 to finish the game in style.
