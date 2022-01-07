 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin survives competitive clash with Decatur MacArthur 53-52

  • 0

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin passed in a 53-52 victory at Decatur MacArthur's expense on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 29 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Stanford Olympia in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Decatur MacArthur, who began with a 49-47 edge over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the final-quarter scoring 6-3 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News