Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin survives competitive clash with Decatur MacArthur 53-52

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin passed in a 53-52 victory at Decatur MacArthur's expense on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Decatur MacArthur, who began with a 49-47 edge over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin through the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the final-quarter scoring 6-3 to finish the game in style.

