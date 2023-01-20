Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin snatches victory over Chatham Glenwood 34-27

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin did just enough to beat Chatham Glenwood 34-27 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 20.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood played in a 48-37 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 14, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur MacArthur on January 13 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For results, click here.

