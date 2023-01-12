Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin slides past Mahomet-Seymour in fretful clash 42-35

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin edged Mahomet-Seymour 42-35 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with January 13, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Mahomet-Seymour took on Lincoln on January 7 at Lincoln High School. Click here for a recap.
