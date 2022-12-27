 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shuts off the power on Port Byron Riverdale 51-21

  • 0

The force was strong for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as it pierced Port Byron Riverdale during Tuesday's 51-21 thumping in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 22-11 advantage at half over the Rams.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-7 fourth quarter, too.

Recently on December 16, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News