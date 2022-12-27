Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shuts off the power on Port Byron Riverdale 51-21

The force was strong for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as it pierced Port Byron Riverdale during Tuesday's 51-21 thumping in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Port Byron Riverdale after the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 22-11 advantage at half over the Rams.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-7 fourth quarter, too.

