Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin called "game" in the waning moments of a 56-43 defeat of Decatur MacArthur in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 16-10 lead over Decatur MacArthur.

The Generals rallied in the second quarter by making it 20-19.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved to a 27-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Generals 29-23 in the last stanza.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur faced off on January 7, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap.

