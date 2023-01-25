Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin posts win at Springfield's expense 44-26

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin trumped Springfield 44-26 on January 25 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 11-5 lead over Springfield.
The Cyclones registered a 25-12 advantage at intermission over the Senators.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin struck to a 37-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-4 edge.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield played in a 47-46 game on January 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on January 20 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.