Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pockets slim win over Chatham Glenwood 41-34

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 41-34 victory against Chatham Glenwood in Illinois girls basketball on January 3.

Chatham Glenwood started on steady ground by forging a 9-6 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans took a 20-17 lead over the Cyclones heading to the intermission locker room.

Chatham Glenwood enjoyed a 30-26 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to start the final quarter.

A 15-4 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Cyclones' defeat of the Titans.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood faced off on February 4, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For results, click here.

Recently on December 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Normal University in a basketball game. For results, click here.

