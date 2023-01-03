Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pockets slim win over Chatham Glenwood 41-34

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 41-34 victory against Chatham Glenwood in Illinois girls basketball on January 3.

Chatham Glenwood started on steady ground by forging a 9-6 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Titans took a 20-17 lead over the Cyclones heading to the intermission locker room.

Chatham Glenwood enjoyed a 30-26 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin to start the final quarter.

A 15-4 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Cyclones' defeat of the Titans.

