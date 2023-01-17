 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outclasses Decatur Eisenhower 47-30

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin grabbed a 47-30 victory at the expense of Decatur Eisenhower in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on February 1, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Southeast and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 12 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap.

