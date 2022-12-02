Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin hammers Springfield Lanphier 58-11

It was a tough night for Springfield Lanphier which was overmatched by Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in this 58-11 verdict.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Lanphier faced off on January 24, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
