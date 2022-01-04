Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin finds small margin for win in tilt with Chatham Glenwood 42-36

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin poked just enough holes in Chatham Glenwood's defense to garner a taut 42-36 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 4.
Chatham Glenwood moved ahead of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 35-28 to start the fourth quarter.
The Cyclones got the better of the final-quarter scoring 14-1 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on December 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Stanford Olympia and East Peoria took on Peoria on December 27 at Peoria High School. For a full recap, click here.
