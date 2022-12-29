 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin exhales after close call with Normal University 33-28

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin nipped Normal University 33-28 on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Normal University showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers took a 15-14 lead over the Cyclones heading to the halftime locker room.

Normal University moved ahead by earning a 21-20 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the third quarter.

The Pioneers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Cyclones won the session and the game with a 13-7 performance.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University faced off on January 11, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 16, Normal University faced off against Rochester and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 16 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

