Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin escapes Decatur MacArthur in thin win 50-43

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin edged Decatur MacArthur 50-43 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois girls basketball action on January 6.

Decatur MacArthur started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 27-22 lead over the Generals at the intermission.

Decatur MacArthur drew within 41-39 in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-4 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.