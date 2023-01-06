Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin escapes Decatur MacArthur in thin win 50-43

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin edged Decatur MacArthur 50-43 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois girls basketball action on January 6.
Decatur MacArthur started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.
The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 27-22 lead over the Generals at the intermission.
Decatur MacArthur drew within 41-39 in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-4 fourth quarter, too.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur squared off with January 7, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal University and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on December 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.