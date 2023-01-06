 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin escapes Decatur MacArthur in thin win 50-43

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin edged Decatur MacArthur 50-43 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois girls basketball action on January 6.

Decatur MacArthur started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense jumped in front for a 27-22 lead over the Generals at the intermission.

Decatur MacArthur drew within 41-39 in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cyclones, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-4 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur squared off with January 7, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 29, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal University and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on December 30 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For results, click here.

