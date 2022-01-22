Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin edges Springfield in snug affair 47-46

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Springfield 47-46 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 22.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 11-3 lead over Springfield.

Springfield fought to an interesting final quarter, yet Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

