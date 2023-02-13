Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin surfed the tension to ride to a 34-26 win over Carthage Illini West on February 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on February 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Decatur MacArthur . For results, click here. Carthage Illini West took on Havana on February 2 at Havana High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.