 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin drums Springfield Lanphier in sound fashion 60-38

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Springfield Lanphier 60-38 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 24.

Recently on January 13 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Mahomet-Seymour in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lisle Benet routs Rock Island 48-15

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Lisle Benet broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 48-15 explosion on Rock Isl…

Pana casts spell on Lincoln 55-50

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Pana nabbed it to nudge past Lincoln 55-50 in Illinois girls basketball on January 18.

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News