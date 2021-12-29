 Skip to main content
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin denies Stanford Olympia's challenge 53-42

Riding a wave of production, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dunked Stanford Olympia 53-42 at Stanford Olympia High on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin made the first move by forging a 12-11 margin over Stanford Olympia after the first quarter.

The Cyclones registered a 26-21 advantage at half over the Spartans.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted ahead of Stanford Olympia 38-30 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on December 16, Stanford Olympia faced off against Tolono Unity and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Decatur Eisenhower on December 17 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

