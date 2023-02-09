Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 44-33 win over Normal University in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 9.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University squared off with January 11, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Normal University faced off against Chatham Glenwood . Click here for a recap. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Rochester on February 3 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

