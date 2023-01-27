 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin clips Springfield Southeast in tight tilt 45-37

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't mind, dispatching Springfield Southeast 45-37 on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast played in a 53-37 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Springfield Southeast faced off against Normal University and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on January 20 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News