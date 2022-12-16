Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin claims close encounter of the winning kind over Decatur Eisenhower 43-37

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin showed its poise to outlast a game Decatur Eisenhower squad for a 43-37 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on February 1, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 8, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Quincy Notre Dame and Decatur Eisenhower took on Rochester on December 9 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
