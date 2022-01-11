Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin builds initial momentum to knock off Normal University 49-35

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took control early but had to hold on during the second half for a hard-fought 49-35 victory over upstart Normal University in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Normal University took on Villa Grove on January 4 at Normal University High School. For more, click here.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin breathed fire in front of Normal University 49-33 to begin the second quarter.
