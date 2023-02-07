Springfield trucked Jacksonville on the road to a 43-25 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 7.

The last time Springfield and Jacksonville played in a 42-17 game on February 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Jacksonville faced off against Chatham Glenwood . For a full recap, click here. Springfield took on Normal on February 1 at Normal Community High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.