Springfield passes stress test against Decatur Eisenhower 54-39

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Springfield prevailed over Decatur Eisenhower 54-39 in Illinois girls basketball on January 14.
In recent action on January 7, Springfield faced off against Jacksonville and Decatur Eisenhower took on Chatham Glenwood on January 6 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.