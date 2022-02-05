Springfield Lutheran paints near-perfect picture in win over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 48-18

Springfield Lutheran's river of points eventually washed away Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a 48-18 offensive cavalcade in Illinois girls basketball action on February 5.
Springfield Lutheran made the first move by forging a 48-18 margin over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran after the first quarter.
