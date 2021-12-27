Springfield Lanphier edges Bartonville Limestone in snug affair 61-59

Springfield Lanphier knocked off Bartonville Limestone 61-59 in Illinois girls basketball on December 27.
In recent action on December 18, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Jacksonville and Bartonville Limestone took on Normal Community West on December 21 at Normal Community West. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.