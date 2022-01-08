Springfield explodes on Jacksonville 59-18

Springfield offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Jacksonville with an all-around effort during this 59-18 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 30, Jacksonville faced off against Athens and Springfield took on Mundelein Carmel Catholic on December 29 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.