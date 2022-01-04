Springfield earns solid win over Rochester 58-46

Springfield put together a victorious gameplan to stop Rochester 58-46 at Springfield High on January 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Springfield took charge in front of Rochester 20-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Senators kept a 33-18 intermission margin at the Rockets' expense.

Springfield's upper-hand showed as it carried a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

