 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield dims lights on Jacksonville 58-21

  • 0

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Springfield's performance in a 58-21 destruction of Jacksonville during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Springfield and Jacksonville played in a 42-17 game on February 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Springfield faced off against Kankakee and Jacksonville took on Danville on December 26 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News