Springfield can't hang with Wheaton-Warrenville South 43-33

Wheaton-Warrenville South called "game" in the waning moments of a 43-33 defeat of Springfield during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Springfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-3 advantage over Wheaton-Warrenville South as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers' shooting moved in front for a 28-19 lead over the Senators at the half.

Wheaton-Warrenville South jumped to a 30-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Senators' 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.

