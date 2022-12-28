 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield can't hang with Wheaton-Warrenville South 43-33

  • 0

Wheaton-Warrenville South called "game" in the waning moments of a 43-33 defeat of Springfield during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Springfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-3 advantage over Wheaton-Warrenville South as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers' shooting moved in front for a 28-19 lead over the Senators at the half.

Wheaton-Warrenville South jumped to a 30-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Senators' 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News