South Holland Thornwood claims gritty victory against Chicago Hyde Park 51-46

Mighty close, mighty fine, South Holland Thornwood wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Hyde Park 51-46 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy on January 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
